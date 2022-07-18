In another club friendly game of this summer 2022, DC United will play against Bayern Munich. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

DC United will play against the German champion, Bayern Munich this Wednesday, July 20, in what will be another of the friendlies between clubs this summer 2022. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Bayern Munich is preparing this year to fight for the highest goal it has every season: to win the UEFA Champions League. Knowing that local competitions (and especially the Bundesliga, where they are absolute dominators) they will almost certainly win, without a doubt the UCL is the greatest achievement for a German team that, in a very beneficial change, let Lewandoski go, but brought in Sadio Mane.

In the case of DC United, at the moment they have a lot to improve considering that they are last not only in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire MLS. This season they are one of the candidates to be left out of the round of 16, something that, of course, they will try to avoid in the remaining Matchdays, and this game against Bayern Munich will serve to see what tools they have to change this bad start.

DC United Probable lineup

DC United will be without Ola Kamara, Brad Smith, Adrien Perez and Bill Hamid due to various injuries. Kimarni Smith, who only played 45 minutes against Minnesota, could return to the starting XI.

DC United possible starting XI: Romo; Durkin, Birnbaum, Hines-Ike, Guediri; Najar, Djeffal, Canouse, Smith; Robertha, Estrada.

Bayern Munich Probable lineup

Sadio Mane's debut would take place in Bayern Munich, although after the game the Senegalese will attend the CAF Awards and then return to the United States. Bayern would be joined by the Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, although of course he would not be available for this game.

Bayern Munich possible starting XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Mane.

