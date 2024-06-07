Denmark and Norway will face each other in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
A confrontation between Nordic teams takes place again on this FIFA Matchday. Once again, Denmark are one of the teams playing. The Danes have just defeated Sweden 2-1 and are looking to continue preparing their team for Euro 2024, which is about to begin.
Now, they will face a higher-class rival. Although Norway boasts what many describe as a “golden generation,” led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, they have not yet achieved any significant success. They aim to change that in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and are looking to prepare in the best possible way.
Denmark vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (June 9)
Canada: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (June 9)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
USA: 1:30 PM (ET)
Denmark vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
France: L’Equipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision
Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 6
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
UK: Premier Sports Player
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX