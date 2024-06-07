Denmark face Norway in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Denmark vs Norway: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Denmark and Norway will face each other in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

A confrontation between Nordic teams takes place again on this FIFA Matchday. Once again, Denmark are one of the teams playing. The Danes have just defeated Sweden 2-1 and are looking to continue preparing their team for Euro 2024, which is about to begin.

Now, they will face a higher-class rival. Although Norway boasts what many describe as a “golden generation,” led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, they have not yet achieved any significant success. They aim to change that in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and are looking to prepare in the best possible way.

Denmark vs Norway: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (June 9)

Canada: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (June 9)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

USA: 1:30 PM (ET)

Christian Eriksen of Denmark – IMAGO / Michael Barrett Boesen

Denmark vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 6

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 6

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

UK: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX