Denmark vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Denmark take on Switzerland in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Denmark will face off against Switzerland in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here’s how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

[Watch Denmark vs Switzerland online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In Group D of League A, the stakes couldn’t be higher as Spain, the clear favorite, aims to secure the top spot. The match between Spain and their challengers will be pivotal in determining who claims first place. Denmark, led by Christian Eriksen, looks to build on their strong showing at the last European Championship, where they reached the round of 16.

On the other side, Switzerland, powered by veterans Xhaka and Shaqiri, will be a formidable opponent. The Swiss squad, fresh off an impressive Euro campaign that included eliminating Italy and losing to England in a penalty shootout, are ready for another fierce battle. With so much on the line and the group standings tight, this clash promises to be a crucial one.

Denmark vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – IMAGO / Pro Shots

Denmark vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: SINDOnews TV

International: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, SRF info, RTS Sport, RSI La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

Advertisement