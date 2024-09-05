Trending topics:
Denmark vs Switzerland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Denmark take on Switzerland in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark
© IMAGO / NurPhotoChristian Eriksen of Denmark

By Leonardo Herrera

Denmark will face off against Switzerland in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here’s how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

In Group D of League A, the stakes couldn’t be higher as Spain, the clear favorite, aims to secure the top spot. The match between Spain and their challengers will be pivotal in determining who claims first place. Denmark, led by Christian Eriksen, looks to build on their strong showing at the last European Championship, where they reached the round of 16.

On the other side, Switzerland, powered by veterans Xhaka and Shaqiri, will be a formidable opponent. The Swiss squad, fresh off an impressive Euro campaign that included eliminating Italy and losing to England in a penalty shootout, are ready for another fierce battle. With so much on the line and the group standings tight, this clash promises to be a crucial one.

Denmark vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 6)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: SINDOnews TV
International: UEFA.tv
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV4
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, SRF info, RTS Sport, RSI La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

