Denmark vs Wales: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Denmark host Wales at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for Matchday 2 of UEFA Nations League League A, Group A4. Both sides are beginning a demanding campaign against Portugal and Norway, so here’s how to watch the game in the USA.

Match Summary Match Denmark vs Wales Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Denmark vs Wales in the USA

Denmark vs Wales will be available in the United States through Fubo, ViX, Tubi and Fubo Sports Network.

Can I watch Denmark vs Wales for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can currently use the 5-day free trial to watch Denmark vs Wales. The official match page specifically lists the game on Fubo Sports Network and says viewers can “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Denmark vs Wales is Matchday 2 of UEFA Nations League League A, Group A4, with both teams beginning a demanding campaign alongside Portugal and Norway. Denmark opened the group away against Norway on September 24, while Wales started against reigning Nations League champions Portugal.

Aaron Ramsey of Wales prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Semi-final match (Source: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

For Wales, the match is particularly significant because it marks their return to League A after winning promotion from League B in the previous Nations League edition. Craig Bellamy‘s side went unbeaten in that campaign, but now face a much tougher level of opposition, beginning with consecutive away fixtures against Portugal and Denmark. After the trip to Copenhagen, they will host Norway before facing Denmark again on October 4.

Advertisement

Denmark, meanwhile, are looking to build on their previous Nations League campaign, when they reached the quarter-finals before Portugal eliminated them. The Danes also have a demanding group, with Portugal entering as the defending champions and Norway joining League A after promotion. A home victory against Wales at Parken would give Denmark an important early opportunity to strengthen their position before facing Portugal on October 1.

What time is the Denmark vs Wales match?

The Denmark vs Wales match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 12:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM