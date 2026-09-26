Why isn’t Jordan Pickford starting today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 1?

England will make their debut in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League against Spain at Wembley, with the notable absence of Jordan Pickford from the starting lineup.

England will make their Matchday 1 debut in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League against none other than Spain at the iconic Wembley Stadium. For this crucial fixture, and due to tactical considerations, Thomas Tuchel has opted to leave the experienced Jordan Pickford on the bench.

James Trafford, the current Leeds United goalkeeper in the Premier League, will take his place in the starting lineup. It appears that the manager is beginning to introduce a changing of the guard in this new era and wants to give new faces an opportunity in his squad.

Pickford was one of the standout performers for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup, and now he will have to support the team from a different role. It remains to be seen whether he will get minutes today or in another fixture, or whether Trafford has arrived to take over the starting spot.

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England will play this Nations League fixture without key players such as Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford, both of whom will miss the match altogether. The highlight of this matchday features two major contenders going head-to-head.

Jordan Pickford #1 of England looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final.

An England national team legend

Jordan Pickford has transformed into an absolute icon for the Three Lions, cementing his status as one of England’s most reliable tournament performers in modern football history. Holding 91 caps and an impressive 46 clean sheets for his national team, he trails only the legendary Peter Shilton in total international appearances among English goalkeepers after surpassing icons like Gordon Banks, David Seaman, and Joe Hart.

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His rise to cult hero status kicked off at the 2018 World Cup when he broke England’s longstanding penalty shootout curse against Colombia, a big-game edge he maintained while anchoring back-to-back runs to the UEFA European Championship finals in 2020 and 2024 as well as deep World Cup knockout runs.

Defined by his energetic vocal leadership, clutch shot-stopping, and ice-cold composure during high-stakes moments, Pickford remains the unquestioned heartbeat between the posts for England.

Key takeaways

Jordan Pickford was benched by Thomas Tuchel due to tactical considerations.

was benched by Thomas Tuchel due to tactical considerations. Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford replaced Pickford in the starting lineup.

replaced Pickford in the starting lineup. The benchmark goalkeeper trails only Peter Shilton in total international appearances.