Czech Republic vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 26, 2026

Czech Republic host Croatia at Fortuna Arena in Prague for a UEFA Nations League League A opener. Both teams begin Group A3 alongside England and Spain, making the first result important. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Czech Republic vs Croatia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia in the USA

The Czech Republic vs Croatia Nations League match is available to viewers in the United States through Fubo, with the official listing showing the game on Fubo Sports Network. It can also be streamed on Tubi and ViX.

Can I watch Czech Republic vs Croatia for free?

Yes! Fubo is currently offering a 5-day free trial, and its official Czechia vs Croatia match page specifically displays a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Czechia and Croatia open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in League A, Group A3 on September 26 at Fortuna Arena in Prague. The group also features England and Spain, making this one of the competition’s most demanding sections.

The top two teams in each League A group advance to the quarterfinals, so starting the campaign with points could prove important before the four teams face each other again in November.

Lukas Cerv of Czechia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

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The matchup also begins a new coaching cycle for both nations. Santi Denia takes charge of Czechia for his first competitive match, while Slaven Bilic returns as Croatia’s head coach, having previously led the national team from 2006 to 2012.

UEFA notes that Czechia earned promotion to League A by winning their League B group in the previous edition, while Croatia reached the quarterfinals of the 2024/25 Nations League before losing to France.

Czech Republic vs Croatia: Predicted Lineups

Czech Republic (3-4-2-1): Lukas Hornicek; Ladislav Krejci, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek; Ondrej Lingr, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Adam Karabec; Pavel Sulc, Martin Vitik; Adam Hlozek.

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Croatia (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Nikola Vlasic; Franjo Ivanovic.

What time is the Czech Republic vs Croatia match?

The Czech Republic vs Croatia match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 2:45 PM ET. Here are all the major U.S. time zones:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM