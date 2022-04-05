Deportivo Cali will face Boca Juniors today, April 5 at the Deportivo Cali Stadium for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors will face each other at the Deportivo Cali Stadium for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage today, April at 8:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The group stage begins and the teams prepare for what is sure to be a tough competition, especially for non-Brazilian teams, whose rosters are generally far inferior in terms of individual talent. Two of these teams that start their participation are precisely these two rivals from Argentina and Colombia.

Boca Juniors are undoubtedly one of the candidates to keep the first place, which will most likely compete against the other strong team in the group, Corinthians. In the case of Deportivo Cali, they have a difficult group stage ahead of them. Surely they will try to stay with the second place, trusting in being able to win in the two games that they have to play the weakest of the group, Always Ready from Bolivia, and to be able to take points from the two strong ones of this Group E.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Deportivo Cali Stadium, Cali, Colombia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two rivals are quite favorable to Boca Juniors, the wide dominators, since in a total of 10 games, the "Xeneizes" have won 5, tied 4 and Deportivo Cali could only beat them once. The last game between the two was on April 21, 2016, and on that occasion it was a victory for Boca by 6-2.

How to watch or live stream Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 5 at the Deportivo Cali Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +125 odds, while Deportivo Cali have +250. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

Caliente Deportivo Cali +125 Tie +220 Boca Juniors +250

*Odds via Caliente