August is one of the most special months in Major League Soccer, not only because those are important weeks for teams to reach the playoffs, but because the All-Star game takes place on August 10.

The 2022 Major League Soccer season is nearing its final stages and teams are still fighting to play in the playoffs. The top favorites to play in the playoffs are the Philadelphia Union, NYCFC, CF Montreal, Los Angeles FC, Austin FC and Minnesota United.

But before the playoffs, the 2022 MLS All-Star game will be played, as it has been done since 1996 almost continuously until 2019. In 2020 the game did not take place due to the Covid-19 pademic.

The most recent All-Star game was a victory for the MLS All-Stars against Liga MX All-Stars in a game that ended in a tie 1-1 and was decided on penalty kicks 3-2. The last time the MLS team lost was in 2019 against Atletico Madrid.

This is the new jersey for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

The jersey sponsor is Adidas, they have an agreement with the MLS extended from 2017 to 2024 for a value of $700 million. The other sponsor of the jersey is Target, the big white circle in the middle is Target's logo.

The 2022 MLS All-Star game will be hosted at Allianz Field, Saint Paul in Minnesota, that is the home field of a top favorites of the current season Minnesota United FC. This will be the first time the All-Star game has been played in that state.

FuboTV will have the All-Star Game available via live streaming, this year the broadcast will be in Spanish and English, ESPN will be the TV Network in charge of broadcasting the game in the United States and other countries.