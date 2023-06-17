Diego Cocca and Mexico’s national team had one of the worst performances in history after losing 3-0 to the United States in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League at Las Vegas.

It was terrible on and off the field as the Mexican players finished the game kicking and hitting the USMNT players, while thousands of fans made a discriminatory chant.

Now, Diego Cocca is in serious trouble, especially after the arrival of Juan Carlos Rodriguez as commissioner of the Mexican Federation. That’s why the coach was asked if he was ready to resign.

Diego Cocca’s final decision to stay with Mexico

After Mexico’s loss against the United States, many reports pointed out that Diego Cocca might be out of the team before the start of the 2023 Gold Cup. However, he stays confident in his project toward the 2026 World Cup.

“I dream with a process of three and a half years. I’ve only been here four months. We have to overcome this together and keep growing. We have to work together for the national team. If we believe things will be solved in just four months, we’re totally wrong.”

Cocca doesn’t have fear of a sudden decision by the commissioner of the Mexican Federation, Juan Carlos Rodriguez. “We have to be united and understand where we are to know where are we going. If we don’t do that together, it’s going to be really tough.”

Mexico haven’t been able to beat the United States in six consecutive matches and this was Cocca’s take on that matter. “I don’t know. I don’t care about it that much. I’m interested in Mexico’s national team. To be at our highest level, there’s a lot to do. When we reach that level, I believe we’re gonna compete. I’m sure.”