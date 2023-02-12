Diego Cocca is officially the new coach of Mexico's national team. However, many people wonder what happens if he doesn't win the Nations League and the Gold Cup in 2023.

Mexico had their worst performance in decades at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The squad led by Gerardo Martino couldn't surpass the first round in Group C against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Since 1994, in an amazing feat, Mexico's national team had advanced seven straight times to the Round of 16. That streak is over.

So, after the failure, Gerardo Martino's contract wasn't extended as coach of the national team and Diego Cocca has been chosen as the new man in charge towards the biggest project ever: the 2026 World Cup. It's important to remember that Mexico would be host alongside Canada and the United States.

Now, after winning the race over Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera, Diego Cocca faces the toughest challenge of his career. The pressure is already on. Read here to find out if, according to his contract, Mexico's coach is obliged to win Nations League and Gold Cup in 2023 to avoid being fired.

Diego Cocca and his contract with Mexico: Will he get fired for not winning Gold Cup and Nations League?

In a very controversial selection process, the Mexican Federation chose Diego Cocca over names such as Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera. Though Cocca has all the credentials, once a champion in Argentina with Racing and twice in Liga MX leading Atlas, the critics are all over him.

That's why, during the last days, many reports pointed out that his contract would include a clause that would trigger if he doesn't win the Nations League and the Gold Cup in 2023. Those are his first challenges as coach of the famous Tri.

In the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, Mexico will play on March 23 at Suriname and on March 26 at home against Jamaica. Those games will determine the winner of Group A in the tournament. If Mexico loses at home facing Jamaica, they're eliminated. However, if they advance, the Final Four of the tournament is scheduled between June 12 and June 20. Here, Mexico might face the United States and Canada. The first real test for Diego Cocca.

After that comes the most important event for Mexico during 2023: the Gold Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be played from June 24 to July 16. Mexico will be trying to claim back the title after they lost the final in 2021 against the United States. It's a must win scenario.

So, a few days ago, Rodrigo Ares de Parga, director of the committee which chose Diego Cocca over Almada and Herrera, finally had an answer to the contract situation of the new coach. Is he obliged to win the Gold Cup and the Nations League in 2023? "The five candidates were informed that there was a pre-established contract. There's no obligation (to win Gold Cup or Nations league). Of course there's a desire and goals we have to achieve. It's a fair contract which seeks for us to have success and tranquility for the coach."