Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid derby in LaLiga stopped as fans throw objects to Thibaut Courtois

The LaLiga fixture between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was paused temporarily following an incident in which a fan threw different objects at Thibaut Courtois.

By Natalia Lobo

The LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was temporarily suspended after a fan threw objects at Thibaut Courtois, shortly after Madrid scored the first goal. Players left the pitch for around 20 minutes.

After Éder Militão scored the first goal for Madrid in the 64th minute, Courtois yelled at Atletico Madrid fans, who responded by throwing an object onto the pitch. Following the incident, referee Busquets Ferrer decided to stop play and sent the players back to the locker rooms.

Meanwhile, Atletico coach Diego Simeone went to speak with Courtois, who was visibly upset by the incident. “El Cholo” then also spoke with the fans. When the players returned to the pitch, the fans booed Courtois.

Developing story.

