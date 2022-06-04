Dominican Republic and French Guiana clash at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium on Matchday 2 of Group D of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Dominican Republic vs French Guiana: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

Dominican Republic and French Guiana will meet at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium (Santo Domingo), for Matchday 2 of Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Paramount+.

Dominican Republic are in Group D along with Guatemala, Belize, and French Guiana. Currently, the team led by David Gonzalez is in first place in the group's standings with 3 points. The Dominican Republic will return to play after beating Belize 2-0.

On the other hand, French Guiana surprised everyone with a 2-0 win over Guatemala on Matchday 1 of Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League. French Guiana do not belong to FIFA; therefore, they do not appear in the FIFA Ranking and do not compete in the World Cup qualifiers. They only play at the CONCACAF level.

Dominican Republic vs French Guiana: Date

The Dominican Republic and French Guiana will face each other at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022, on Matchday 2 of Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Dominican Republic vs French Guiana Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Dominican Republic vs French Guiana

The game to be played between the Dominican Republic and French Guiana for Matchday 2 of Group D of the CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.