Dominican Republic will face against Guatemala for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League in the US

Dominican Republic will play against Guatemala at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League B Group 4. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live free on Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial).

Dominican Republic currently rank 2nd in this Group 4B after 1 win to Belize and 1 loss to French Guiana. The team managed by Iñaki Bea Jauregi might move up to the first position if DR win depending on the goal difference after this matchup.

On the other side, Guatemala currently in the 3rd place of this group after a 2-0 win to Belize and a 2-0 loss to French Guiana. The team managed by Luis Fernando Tena needs a win to still fight for the first place of this group.

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Live Stream: Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial)

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Dominican Republic and Guatemala will face-off for the 2nd time after a scoreless draw back in 2019. Since then, both teams haven't played each other despite most may think as these two sides are CONCACAF rivals since the beginning.

This Group 4B has French Guiana rank at the 1st place, meanwhile the Dominican Republic need a win to maintain their second place. Whereas Guatemala want to climb up one position above their current rivals with a win as visitors.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Guatemala in the US

The game between Dominican Republic and Guatemala for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial). Another option is Vix App.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Guatemala anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the Dominican Republic and Guatemala on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Dominican Republic vs Guatemala: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this CONCACAF Nations League game. According to BetMGM, Guatemala are favorites with +105 odds to win as visitors, while Dominican Republic have +220 odds to win at home. A draw would result in a +220 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



