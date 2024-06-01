Playing in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid hasn't prevented Borussia Dortmund fans from voicing their frustration at the board.

Borussia Dortmund fans are living one of the biggest moments in years as their club is playing in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in London, England.

However, that didn’t stop those in attendance at Wembley from making their voices heard against the front office. It turns out BVB struck a sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, something that didn’t please their supporters.

“Dortmund fans protest against their club’s recent sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall. “Rheinmetall: using football to create a cleaner image? Protecting BVB from sportswashing is our mission!,” wrote journalist James Nalton on X (formerly Twitter).

Dortmund explain decision to make deal with Rheinmetall

On Wednesday, Dortmund announced the three-year deal explaining that it will include “wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds.”

Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed in a statement, “Security and defense are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality.”

Black and Yellow fans didn’t overlook this situation even on the biggest of stages, but that doesn’t mean they’re not looking to witness more history of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.