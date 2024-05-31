The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will face off in a highly anticipated 2024 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, at Wembley in London, England.
Needless to say, the entire soccer community will be looking forward to watching this game. So it won’t be a surprise to see a packed stadium as these teams battle it out for the continental glory.
But while Wembley has a 90,000 capacity, only 86,600 spectators are expected to attend the 2024 Champions League final as those are the number of tickets distributed by UEFA before the match.
Wembley set attendance records in Champions League finals
Wembley has already been home to European finals in the past, and it has even set the record for the largest attendance in a final in the Champions League era. In 2011, 87,695 fans witnessed Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.
That was one of Lionel Messi’s Champions League titles during his time with Barca. But Wembley went on to host the UCL final only two years later, leading to another crowded tournament decider.
