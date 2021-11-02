Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona face each other today at the NSC Olimpiyskiy for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Find out here the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the United States.

Matchday 4 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage will have some important matches for the future of Group E. Barcelona visit Dynamo Kyiv today at the NSC Olimpiyskiy, and both teams need the three points. Here, check out everything there's to know about this UCL game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Barcelona are in a desperate position after losing their first two matches in the group stage. A 1-0 win against their next rivals two weeks ago gave them a breather but they have to complete the task in Kyiv and now without Ronald Koeman in the picture. With Sergi Barjuan as interim coach, they drew 1-1 with Alaves over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv also need a win if they want to reach the round of 16. If they lose to Barcelona and Benfica does not lose to Bayern, they’d only have a chance to reach the Europa League. In the Ukrainian Premier League, they won their last match 3-2.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Champions League, with Barcelona having claimed eight triumphs. Dynamo Kyiv have won three times against the Catalans. They recently met for Matchday 3 and the Blaugranas took the three points thanks to a Gerard Pique’s goal in a tight game.

How to watch or live stream Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona in the US

The match between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Paramount+, PrendeTV.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Barcelona are the favorites with odds of -155, while Dynamo Kyiv have odds of +440. A tie would end up in a +290 payout.

*Odds by FanDuel