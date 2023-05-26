Ecuador U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

The qualified teams in group B will be confirmed on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. In this game Ecuador U-20 will meet Fiji U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Ecuador U-20 were able to get back from a defeat against United States U-20 in their first game. Their 2-1 win over Slovakia U-20 was huge considering they are the direct opponent in the race for a place in the round of 16. Another win will secure them the qualification.

Fiji U-20 have been one of the weakest teams in the competition so far. Their two losses with a goal differential of -7 made a potential participation in the round of 16 seem impossible. Although three points could be enough to be in the next round, their chances are very low.

Ecuador U-20 vs Fiji U-20: Kick-Off Time

Ecuador U-20 will encounter Fiji U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Fiji: 6:00 AM (May 27)

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 27)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Ecuador U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo