The qualified teams in group B will be confirmed on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. In this game Ecuador U-20 will meet Fiji U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Ecuador U-20 were able to get back from a defeat against United States U-20 in their first game. Their 2-1 win over Slovakia U-20 was huge considering they are the direct opponent in the race for a place in the round of 16. Another win will secure them the qualification.
Fiji U-20 have been one of the weakest teams in the competition so far. Their two losses with a goal differential of -7 made a potential participation in the round of 16 seem impossible. Although three points could be enough to be in the next round, their chances are very low.
Ecuador U-20 vs Fiji U-20: Kick-Off Time
Ecuador U-20 will encounter Fiji U-20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Fiji: 6:00 AM (May 27)
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 27)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Ecuador U-20 vs Fiji U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo
Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo