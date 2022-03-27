Ecuador take on Argentina at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador and Argentina meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. Two teams that want to test their defenses and attacking power with nothing to lose. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Ecuador are qualified for Qatar 2022, so far their standings record is positive with 7-4-6 overall and 25 points. But before this game they lost against Paraguay 1-3 on the road in what was a surprise loss although it was expected to protect the health of the Ecuadorian players.

Argentina want to reach 40 points in the standings with another win, so far they have a record of 11-5-0 and 38 points. The team is in good form after a resounding victory over Venezuela 3-0 at home.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Date

Ecuador and Argentina play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 29, Tuesday at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team have a perfect opportunity to test their attacking power against a big team, but the visitors are ready to show off on the road.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Argentina at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Ecuador and Argentina at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on March 29, Tuesday, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

