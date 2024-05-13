In a strange story circulating the globe, 30-year-old Dinamo Bucharest defender Edgar Ié has been accused by a Romanian reporter of having his twin brother pose for him on the field and play in his stead.

Edgar Ié breaks silence on whether he let his twin brother pose as him on the field

Edgar Ié and much of the world of soccer woke up to the news that a defender playing for Romanian giant Dinamo Bucharest is, in fact, a fake and has his twin brother posing as him for his new club.



The player in question is 30-year-old Bissau-Guinean Edgar Ié, who has played for clubs in Turkey, the Netherlands, France, and Spain, having even been a part of FC Barcelona. Romanian journalist Emmanuel Rosu reports that directors of Dinamo Bucharest are under suspicion that the player in question is not Edgar but, in fact, Edelino, his twin brother.



The main reason cited for the switch? Language. The report indicates that Edgar is supposedly fluent in English while “this version” of Edgar has a lot of difficulty communicating with the brass at the club.



Edgar Ié throws cold water on twin switch report



Edelino is also a footballer having played on teams in lower divisions, and according to the report, the Edgar in question refused to show club officials his driver’s license.



Reports also indicate that if the player in question is not identified, then Dinamo Bucharest will be deducted points, with the club going as far as a DNA test to find out who the player is.



Edgar Ié did not keep silent and spoke with Jijantes FC via podcast and stated that the accusations were “false” and that “he would never do something like this.”



There are also accusations that the Edgar in question does not have a scar on his right knee, where Edgar Ié had surgery to repair his ACL in 2022.