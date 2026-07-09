Ziko claims ‘this is not the end’ for Egypt after loud statement against Argentina, FIFA at 2026 World Cup

Mostafa Ziko shared an emotional message after Egypt's World Cup exit against Argentina, promising the team's remarkable 2026 tournament is only the beginning.

Egypt‘s memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an emotional end after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16, but forward Mostafa Ziko made it clear the team’s ambitions extend far beyond this tournament. Following Egypt’s historic run, and having blasted the referee for allegedly favoring Lionel Messi and Argentina, Ziko shared a heartfelt message looking ahead to the future despite the painful elimination.

In a post on Instagram, Ziko thanked everyone who supported Egypt throughout the World Cup before delivering a message of optimism. “Maybe the journey ends here, but what we lived will never be forgotten… Our promise… this is not the end. It’s the beginning of a bigger dream. We’ll work harder, learn from every experience and, God willing, we’ll build on what stopped us today and come back to bring Egypt even greater achievements.”

Argentina erased a two-goal deficit to advance to the quarterfinals, with Yasser Ibrahim and Ziko scoring for Egypt before Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernández completed the comeback. Despite the defeat, Egypt’s performance throughout the tournament marked one of the nation’s strongest World Cup campaigns and left supporters hopeful for the future.

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Egypt’s World Cup ended amid refereeing controversy

The dramatic Round of 16 defeat was also overshadowed by controversy. Egypt’s delegation protested two key refereeing decisions, including the disallowed goal that would have restored a two-goal advantage and a penalty appeal involving Mohamed Salah late in the match.

Head coach Hossam Hassan suggested after the game that several decisions favored Argentina, while FIFA’s head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, later defended the calls and reiterated the integrity of the tournament’s match officials.

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Ziko looks ahead after Egypt’s historic run

Although Egypt fell short of reaching the quarterfinals, it was still the furthest Egypt have ever gone at a World Cup. The Pharaohs advanced from the group stage before eliminating Australia to reach the Round of 16, producing one of the country’s deepest World Cup runs.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt celebrates with Mostafa Zico. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Ziko’s message reflected that sense of pride, thanking the players, coaching staff, federation officials, and supporters while insisting that the experience will serve as motivation for future international competitions.

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