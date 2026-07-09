Egypt secure substantial prize money after historic 2026 World Cup Round of 16 run

Egypt is out of the 2026 World Cup, but its historic Round of 16 run earned the federation a substantial financial payout.

The elimination of Egypt from the 2026 World Cup brought plenty of controversy. However, it also earned the African side a substantial prize money payout following its impressive Round of 16 run.

Despite Egypt putting pressure on FIFA regarding the refereeing, the Pharaohs are officially out of the 2026 World Cup. It was a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Argentina that eliminated them, though the tournament was still a major success for the African nation.

Under FIFA’s financial structure, every World Cup participant earns prize money that increases depending on the nation’s final ranking. In Egypt’s case, the Pharaohs will walk away with a total of $16.5 million.

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How is the 2026 World Cup prize money distributed?

According to FIFA, this year’s World Cup featured a massive increase in the prize pool distributed among all 48 participating nations—marking the largest money pool in the history of the tournament.

Omar Marmoush #22 of Egypt.

A total of $655 million in performance-based prize money is divided among the 48 teams. Each country receives a base participation fee of $1.5 million for making the World Cup, with their final tournament position adding further earnings:

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Champions: $50 million

Runners-up: $33 million

3rd place: $29 million

4th place: $27 million

5th-8th place: $19 million

9th-16th place: $15 million

17th- 32nd place: $11 million

33rd-48th place: $9 million

Why did Egypt receive $16.5 million?

Following the Round of 16, Egypt concluded its World Cup campaign in 15th place—finishing just below Canada and above Paraguay. Teams finishing between 9th and 16th place receive $15 million in performance prize money, which combines with the base $1.5 million participation fee to equal $16.5 million.

This marks only the second time Egypt has reached the Round of 16 in its World Cup history. The African nation previously reached the same stage in 1934, securing a 13th-place finish—though the prize money back then was substantially different.