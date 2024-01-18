Inter Miami’s 2024 begins on Friday, with an unusual friendly that takes a page out of the 1980’s, when the national team of El Salvador play host to Lionel Messi and company.



For Tata Martino’s side it will mark the first time he will be able to have a preseason with his mega stars, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The club has also brought in Julian Gressel, who was a player during Martino’s Atlanta United days, and are closing in on defender Nicolás Freire.



For El Salvador the friendly is much more than a chance for El Salvadorian fans to see Lionel Messi in person, but a great opportunity to get back to winning ways.



El Salvador winless in 2023



El Salvador went winless in 2023, losing 7 out of 13 matches, in the Gold Cup in 2023 the Cuscatlecos were eliminated in the group stage. For Spanish head coach David Dóniga it’s an opportunity they cannot let pass.



“We are quite focused on what we do. It is not that we are isolated, but we are focused on day to day. We want to return to the path of victory and give joy to the Salvadoran fans. This Friday is a very good opportunity. The people need joy, we are going to leave our soul. The rest will come by itself, we are going to respond”, Dóniga said to local media.



Inter Miami’s budget



According to TyC Sports, many MLS clubs have raised concerns over exactly where Inter Miami is finding the budget to sign so many quality players, especially with rumors that River Plate midfielder Agustín Palavecino could be coming to the club.



Agustín Palavecino’s transfer would be in the range of $6 million, with an unnamed executive at Orlando City stating to a TyC Sports reporter, they are “curious” to see how all these players fit the MLS salary cap when the MLSPU make all league wages public, usually by the first of May.