Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar out of the list of highest valued South Americans

Time comes to us all, and for Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez the twilight of their famed careers is upon them. The time for new younger stars has come and according to Transfermarkt, those stars come at a major price.



South America is a hotbed of the best and most skillful talents in all of world soccer, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil are factories of world class stars, but Colombia, Chile, and most recently Ecuador has players of the highest caliber.



Below is a list of the 10 most expensive South American players currently according to Transfermarkt, while Messi, Neymar, and Suarez are absent, South America is in good hands with these grade A players.



Most expensive South American players



Topping the list is Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior at 150 million euros, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is second at 110 million euros. Uruguayan Federico Valverde rounds out the top 3 at a value of 100 million euros.



Tied with Federico Valverde is fellow Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo at 100M, Ecuadorian star and Chelsea splash signing Moisés Caicedo is at 90 million euros. At only 23 and winner of every major tournament imaginable, Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez is valued at 90 million euros.



Brazilian and Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli along with Newcastle ‘s Bruno Guimarães are valued at 85 million euros, while Enzo Fernández is at 80 million euros. Colombian and Liverpool star Luis Diaz is at 75 million euros rounding out the top 10.