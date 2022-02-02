In a matter of 60 minutes, the Concacaf Qualifier game between El Salvador and Canada has gone through a chance of being dumped by the Central American players to be confirmed to happen as it was originally planned.

Canada arrives at this game as the leader of the Concacaf Qualifiers after a brilliant performance so far. John Herdman's boys are on the verge of grabbing its country come back ticket to a World Cup since its very first participation in FIFA's major tournament in 1986.

On the other hand, El Salvador still dreams of participating in Qatar 2022, after being part of this competition in 1970 and 1982. Math continues cheering up La Selecta on its path in the Qualifiers, however, a defeat against Canada at Cuscatlán Stadium could mean the bitter wake-up call of their dream.

The rollercoaster of El Salvador vs Canada Concacaf Qualifiers game

Through a press release posted on social media by El Salvador National Team's captain, Eriq Zavaleta, the players of La Selecta announced they have decided not to play the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers' game against Canada due to a dispute with their Federation because of a breach of agreements they had and also disrespectful treatment.

"We have been disrespected professionally and personally. This morning, President Hugo Carrillo and the committee chose the worst moment to distract us and recriminate that they had talked to the press about cold implements that we bought in Columbus. Taking this as a distraction, to later say that they will not comply with the prize agreement agreed in September when the Octagonal began", states the announcement made by Zavaleta.

Nevertheless, at a press conference, the same Hugo Carrillo said that the game between El Salvador vs. Canada was going to be held as it was originally planned. "It was just a misunderstanding", said Salvadoran's Federation president as the time he assured that El Salvador National Team players have always been treated right: a refund will be given to those players who made expenses in Columbus, and also the agreed economic prizes will be respected.

Later, again on social media, another press release was posted by the Salvadoran players confirming Carrillo's words: "As the united group we are, we have decided to play and make our best to keep alive our country's illusion to be at the World Cup. We will play for us, for our families, and our fans, despite these unfortunate situations that clearly affect our concentration on a key game like the one we have ahead."

