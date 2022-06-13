El Salvador take on USMNT at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

El Salvador and USMNT meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. The last game of the group is a fight for the first spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

El Salvador will play their last Nations League game of the year and it would be a good idea if they finish in first spot until the team plays in the tournament again in 2023. The most recent game in the competition was a victory for El Salvador 3 -1 over Grenada.

The USMNT are big time favorites to win this game and it is likely that they will easily win against El Salvador as they did during the qualifiers, although during their most recent game against 'La Selecta' the team won 1-0 due to a tough defensive play of the Salvadorans.

El Salvador vs USMNT : Date

El Salvador and USMNT play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador. The visitors know that the home team has a defense that is capable of stopping almost any attack, but it's been a while since they won a game against a big favorite.

El Salvador vs USMNT : Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs USMNT at the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, El Salvador and USMNT at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador on Tuesday, June 14, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.

