El Salvador play against USMNT today for a League A Group D game of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

El Salvador and USMNT meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador today, June 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to defend their lead. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

El Salvador are in a situation where win or draw is everything for them, but if the team loses against the USMNT they will lose the Group D lead and will not be able to play in the Nations League Finals in 2023.

The USMNT have only one victory in the current edition of the tournament against Grenada, that game was quite easy and the team score five goals to win. But the last two games against El Salvador were not easy for the USMNT.

El Salvador vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador.

Live Stream: Paramount+

El Salvador vs USMNT: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

El Salvador vs USMNT: Storylines

El Salvador must take advantage of their position as group leaders to instill fear in the visitors and win this game. El Salvador's most recent game was a draw against Grenada 2-2 and before that draw they won a game against that same team 3-1 at home. But this year the team is struggling to win games with five losses, three wins and two draws.

The USMNT have not lost a game since March 30 in a loss to Costa Rica during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. After that loss they won a friendly game against Morocco 3-0 and drew another friendly game against Uruguay 0-0. The USMNT played two games against El Salvador between 2021 and 2022, the first was a 0-0 draw on the road last year, and the most recent in 2022 was a 1-0 win at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free El Salvador vs USMNT in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group D will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

El Salvador vs USMNT: Predictions And Odds

The USMNT are favorites to win this game with 1.38 odds that will pay $138 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they struggled against the home team to win a recent game. El Salvador are underdogs at 7.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Under 2.5.

BetMGM El Salvador 7.25 Draw / Totals 4.10 / 2.5 USMNT 1.38

* Odds via BetMGM