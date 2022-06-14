El Salvador will receive the United States in San Salvador in what will be the second game of the American team in this Concacaf Nations League. Find here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The United States will visit El Salvador in what will be the second game of the American team in this Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country. You can tune in to this game in the United States via FuboTV.

The Americans are the main candidates to win their group in the Concacaf Nations League and in their first game they confirmed that favoritism by beating Granada 5-0, the weakest rival in the group. Now they will have a slightly more difficult challenge when they play in San Salvador against the locals, despite which they are still huge favorites.

El Salvador are the main candidate to finish second in this group, which would not allow them to advance to the next round of the Concacaf Nations League, but would allow them to remain in League A. In the two games against Granada they obtained a draw and a victory, which allows them to have a great advantage in pursuit of that goal, but of course they also want to surprise and fight with the Americans for the first place in the group.

El Salvador vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

El Salvador and USMNT will face each other for this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League today, June 14 at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Australia: 12 PM (15 June)

Bahamas: 10 PM

Bangladesh: 8 AM (15 June)

Barbados: 10 PM

Belize: 8 PM

Botswana: 4 AM (15 June)

Brazil: 11 PM

Brunei: 10 AM (15 June)

Burundi: 4 AM (15 June)

Cameroon: 3 AM (15 June)

Canada: 10 PM

Eswatini: 4 AM (15 June)

Ethiopia: 5 AM (15 June)

Fiji: 2 PM (15 June)

France: 4 AM (15 June)

Gambia: 2 AM (15 June)

Germany: 4 AM (15 June)

Ghana: 2 AM (15 June)

Guyana: 10 PM (15 June)

India: 7:30 AM (15 June)

Ireland: 3 AM (15 June)

Italy: 4 AM (15 June)

Jamaica: 9 PM

Kenya: 5 AM (15 June)

Lesotho: 4 AM (15 June)

Liberia: 2 AM (15 June)

Malawi: 4 AM (15 June)

Malaysia: 10 AM (15 June)

Malta: 4 AM (15 June)

Mauritius: 4 AM (15 June)

Mexico: 9 PM (15 June)

Namibia: 4 AM (15 June)

Netherlands: 4 AM (15 June)

New Zealand: 2 PM (15 June)

Nigeria: 3 AM (15 June)

Pakistan: 7 AM (15 June)

Papua New Guinea: 12 PM (15 June)

Philippines: 10 AM (15 June)

Portugal: 3 AM (15 June)

Rwanda: 4 AM (15 June)

Sierra Leone: 2 AM (15 June)

Singapore: 10 AM (15 June)

Solomon Islands: 1 PM (15 June)

South Africa: 4 AM (15 June)

South Sudan: 4 AM (15 June)

Spain: 4 AM (15 June)

Sri Lanka: 7:30 AM (15 June)

Sudan: 4 AM (15 June)

Tanzania: 5 AM (15 June)

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 PM

Uganda: 5 AM (15 June)

UK: 3 AM (15 June)

United States: 10 PM (ET)

Zambia: 3 AM (15 June)

Zimbabwe: 3 AM (15 June)

El Salvador vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bahamas: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Granada: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Internacional: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

United States: Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App

