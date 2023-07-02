England U-21 vs Portugal U-21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship in your country

England U-21 and Portugal U-21 meet in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship. This game will take place at Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni in Kutaisi. The Portuguese are considered underdogs but they want to take advantage of this opportunity to advance to the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this U-21 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch England U-21 vs Portugal U-21 online free in the US on Fubo]

England were lethal during the group stage, they won three games and did not allow goals during that stage, they are big favorites and they won against Germany in Group C by 2-0.

Portugal suffered to reach the knockout stage, they won only one game and the other two results were a draw and a loss but that was enough to keep the second spot in the standings.

England U-21 vs Portugal U-21: Kick-Off Time

England U-21 and Portugal U-21 play for the 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship on Sunday, July 2 at Ramaz Shengelias Sakhelobis Stadioni in Kutaisi.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM July 3

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM July 3

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM July 3

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM July 3

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM July 3

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM July 3

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

England U-21 vs Portugal U-21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Austria: TRT Spor, Sat.1 Osterreich

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Sat.1

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Malta: TVMSport+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Norway: VG+

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: fuboTV España, TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, Sat.1 Schweiz, TDP, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+