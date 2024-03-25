Spain vs Brazil: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

Two powerhouses from UEFA and Conmebol, Spain and Brazil, are set to collide in an unmissable friendly match. Explore the intricacies of this highly anticipated showdown, including avenues for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in their respective countries.

[Watch Spain vs Brazil for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Brazil enter the upcoming match with confidence soaring, following their hard-fought victory over England. Buoyed by this triumph, the Brazilian team aim to maintain their impressive form and continue performing at a high level against their opponents.

On the other hand, Spain’s recent defeat against Colombia serve as a sobering reminder of the obstacles they face. This loss underscores the importance of approaching the match against Brazil with caution, recognizing the formidable reputation of the Brazilian team as a dominant force within Conmebol. Spain will need to be vigilant and strategic in their approach to counter the strengths of their formidable opponents.

Spain vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (March 24)

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (March 24)

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (March 24)

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Spain vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Canais Globo, Claro TV+, Zapping, SporTV, Sky+

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: Sportstars 2, K-Vision, Vision+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

United Arab Emirates: TOD beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX