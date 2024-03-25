Two powerhouses from UEFA and Conmebol, Spain and Brazil, are set to collide in an unmissable friendly match. Explore the intricacies of this highly anticipated showdown, including avenues for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in their respective countries.
[Watch Spain vs Brazil for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Brazil enter the upcoming match with confidence soaring, following their hard-fought victory over England. Buoyed by this triumph, the Brazilian team aim to maintain their impressive form and continue performing at a high level against their opponents.
On the other hand, Spain’s recent defeat against Colombia serve as a sobering reminder of the obstacles they face. This loss underscores the importance of approaching the match against Brazil with caution, recognizing the formidable reputation of the Brazilian team as a dominant force within Conmebol. Spain will need to be vigilant and strategic in their approach to counter the strengths of their formidable opponents.
Spain vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (March 24)
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 4:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (March 24)
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM (March 24)
United States: 4:30 PM (ET)
Spain vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Canais Globo, Claro TV+, Zapping, SporTV, Sky+
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Indonesia: Sportstars 2, K-Vision, Vision+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es
United Arab Emirates: TOD beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX