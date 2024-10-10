England vs Greece: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Trending topics:
England face Greece in League B's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

England captain Harry Kane
© IMAGO / PA ImagesEngland captain Harry Kane

By Leonardo Herrera

England and Greece will face each other in a crucial League B matchup on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or through a live stream, depending on the broadcast options available in your country.

The stage is set for one of the most highly anticipated clashes in the competition, as two of the top teams go head-to-head in a battle for group supremacy. Greece and England, both with strong performances so far, know that this match could define their chances of fighting for promotion.

Greece opened their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Finland and followed it up with a solid 2-0 win against Ireland. England, meanwhile, matched those results, beating both Finland and Ireland by 2-0 scorelines. With identical records and a lot on the line, this promises to be a fiercely contested match where the group leadership hangs in the balance.

England vs Greece: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 11)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Christos Tzolis of Greece – IMAGO / Focus Images

England vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

