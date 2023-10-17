England and Italy meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. The home team is one of the big favorites to play in Euro 2024, but they still have to show that they are ready for big tournaments. The visitors have a squad full of top young players and they want to return to the big international events.
England are in the first spot of Group C, they have enough points to qualify for the big tournament. During the group stage they won against Italy the first game by 2-1 on the road, never losing games within the group.
Italy have the second spot within the group with 10 points as does Ukraine, they are assured of at least a play-off spot but they could steal the first spot in Group C by winning this game and tying the last two games of the group which will be against underdogs North Macedonia and Ukraine.
England vs Italy: Kick-Off Time
England and Italy play for the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
England vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
