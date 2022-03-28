England will face Ivory Coast in a friendly match this Tuesday, March 29 at the Wembley Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

England and Ivory Coast will face each other this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Wembley Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

The locals are looking to adjust their team for what will be the next World Cup in Qatar, of which they are one of the main favorites to win it. In the Qualifiers, despite sharing a group with two weak rivals like San Marino and Andorra, the rest of the group were teams that could present difficulties. Even so, they showed a lot of solidity, winning 8 games and drawing only 2.

In the case of Ivory Coast, despite being a power on the African continent, they shared a group with another difficult rival like Cameroon, who finally advanced to the final phase of the African Qualifiers. Of course, they want to start a process that will allow them to return to a World Cup in the next Qualifiers, and that is why this game against a strong rival will serve as a great preparation.

England vs Ivory Coast: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

England vs Ivory Coast: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

England vs Ivory Coast: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are no confrontations between these two rivals, so the one they will play this Tuesday, March 29, will be the first between them. Against African teams, England played 20 times with 13 wins, 7 draws and no losses; while against European rivals, Ivory Coast played 32 times with 11 victories, 10 losses and 11 draw.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free England vs Ivory Coast in the US

The game between England and Ivory Coast to be played this Tuesday, March 29 at 2:45 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States only on: ESPN+.

England vs Ivory Coast: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: England are the favorites with -235 odds, while Ivory Coast have +600. A tie would finish in a +340 payout.

DraftKings England -235 Tie +340 Ivory Coast +600

*Odds via DraftKings