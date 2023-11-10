Wayne Rooney is not shy about speaking his mind, he has done it a number of times in his career and post playing career. Now the former Manchester United icon spoke about the ills of cellphones and social media.

According to Rooney the overuse of social media and technology has created a sort of “lack of leadership” in English soccer. Claiming that dressing rooms are a lot quieter than they used to be during his playing days.

According to the former DC United boss, that is due to too much technology, and not enough face to face interaction. It is also causing many young players to not assume leadership roles according to the current Birmingham City manager.



Rooney on communication

‘The amount of time you see people on their phones, social media… it’s so easy to have conversations on your phone and through those platforms rather than the most important one which is actually speaking to someone face to face. Certainly, on a football pitch that has changed over the years, there is no doubt about that.

‘It’s trying to get the players to speak more. The more you speak the more you help your team-mate, the more you wake up your team-mate on the pitch, just by communicating.

‘When you’re a defender you need to be talking to your midfield players, whether you ask them to shuffle left, right, get to the ball.

‘When you’re a midfield player you need to be talking to your attacking players and that helps your team-mate. That’s how football works and how it’s always been.

‘As a defender you can see more that a midfielder can see from being at the back, same with your goalkeeper to the back four. Talking helps and that’s always been the way it’s been on the pitch´ Rooney finished in his press conference.