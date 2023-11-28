Nike’s new England kit has been leaked according to The Sun, the kit will most likely make its debut in the March international FIFA window. England are looking to finally make that push and lift the Euros which they lost to on penalties to Italy in 2020.

Euro 2024 will take place from June 14th until July 14th, being held in Germany. The groups have not been drawn but England will be in the company of the host, Spain, France, Italy, and Croatia as some of the highlight teams.

Like it has become common in world soccer, new kits are laid out for major tournaments and now the new Nike kit is a kind of throwback for England.

England’s Euro 2024 kit?

Fans have been very happy with Nike’s kit on social media, admiring the crisp and clean nature of the jersey, looking very much like the kits used in 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

The kit also has red and blue lines along the sleeves and a cross on the collar. England has friendly matches with Brazil and Belgium during the next international break as they prepare for their first major tournament in the 2026 cycle.