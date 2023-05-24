England U-17 vs Switzerland U-17: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online UEFA U17 Championship in your country

England U-17 and Switzerland U-17 meet in the UEFA U17 Championship. This game will take place at Debreceni Egyetemi AC Stadion in Debrecen. Both teams were lethal during the group stage, nobody stopped them. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA U17 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

England won the first two games during the group stage against Croatia 1-0 and against the Netherlands 4-1 in what was a display of their offense power.

Switzerland were not the biggest favorites but they also won two games against the Netherlands 2-0 and against Croatia 2-1, they scored one goal less than England.

England U-17 vs Switzerland U-17: Kick-Off Time

England U-17 and Switzerland U-17 play for the UEFA U17 Championship on Wednesday, May 24 at Debreceni Egyetemi AC Stadion in Debrecen.

Australia: 12:00 AM May 25

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

United Kingdom: 1:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

England U-17 vs Switzerland U-17: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

Montenegro: SportKlub 1 Serbia

North Macedonia: MaxTV Go, SportKlub 1 Serbia

Portugal: RTP Play

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Slovenia: Sportklub 3 Slovenia

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

United States: ViX