Manchester United are going through one of their worst moments in recent years with nine defeats so far in the 2023-2024 season. Erik ten Hag and his players are almost out of the Champions League as the worst club in their group, and in the Premier League, they are currently in 8th position.

Last Wednesday, the situation became alarming when Manchester United lost a 2-0 lead in Denmark against Copenhagen. Following that result, the Red Devils are at risk of being eliminated from all European competitions, and it’s only November.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat ahead of the Matchday 12 game against Luton Town. If he doesn’t secure a victory at Old Trafford, the front office might fire him, although the coach believes this is a long-term project.

“Finally is about the end result. We have to win every game. We are very disappointed, but finally it’s about the end result. It’s always about being in the process, thinking about the process and then it’s about managing the process. It’s only where I focus on.”

How long is Erik ten Hag’s contract with Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has a contract with Manchester United until June 2025. The major issue for the club is that if they want to terminate his deal, the payout would be substantial. Therefore, there might be a bit more patience in this regard.

That’s why, one of the reporters asked the coach if he still had full confidence in his players, despite them not delivering in crucial moments such as the game against Copenhagen or the derby against Manchester City. “I think we often proved we can. Like in Fulham and in Brentford. This team can overcome big setbacks.”

Erik ten Hag defends Marcus Rashford

Undoubtedly, one of the most criticized players in recent days has been Marcus Rashford. The player was sent off in the 42nd minute of the game against Copenhagen, leading to the Danish team’s comeback. However, Erik ten Hag came out to defend him.

“I think he is not happy. We are not happy, but we have an expectation. He has high expectations from himself. Of course, in this moment, he is not in his best form, but I know he will be back. I know when the team is playing better, he will play better. He will go on and score goals. I’m confident on that. He will improve. He is totally in the team.”