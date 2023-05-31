Before making one of the wealthiest transfers to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr, Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United last winter. That action was taken after the Portuguese, after a shocking conversation with Piers Morgan in November, ended his contract with the Red Devils by mutual agreement.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, never gave the Portuguese veteran a string of starts since he quickly saw that he wasn’t the best starter. What is more, the 38-year-old forward even criticized the manager in his farewell interview, accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ him.

Ronaldo’s departure coincided with a surge in the English side’s performance, indicating that the two did not get along well. Meanwhile, the striker was unable to win the Saudi league when his side lost the title to Al-Ittihad.

What did Erik ten Hag say of Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of Manchester United?

In a recent interview with The Times, Erik ten Hag acknowledged that the club he took over had a different ethos than when he joined it after it had been a relentless winning machine. Prior to this season, they had not taken home a trophy in six years and had not won the league in 10.

“We were aware of it. I informed myself. After Sir Alex left, the culture changed over the years. One of the biggest qualities Sir Alex had was to have high standards. I wanted to bring it back in, so that everyone in this organisation lives the highest standards and the football players too.”