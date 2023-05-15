Erling Haaland the 22-year-old soccer superstar has had a season to remember, scoring 52 goals in 48 matches for Manchester City. Haaland without question is the best striker in the world and one of the next big things in the sport.

Manchester City could still win the treble and Haaland is an instrumental piece to reach that objective. Still extremely young, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has 207 goals in 248 games.

Off the field Haaland is starting to see the benefits of becoming a global star as he has signed various endorsement deals moving forward.

Erling Haaland and Dolce & Gabbana partnership

According to The Sun, Dolce & Gabbana will pay Erling Haaland $2.5 million a year to be a brand ambassador. Haaland also has a deal pending with PrettyLittleThing which will be finalized soon.

According to a spokesperson the brand is excited about the exposure the clothing line will get with Erling Haaland, “He’s the man of the moment. He’s massive and Dolce & Gabbana has got hold of him first. This is huge for them. He has brought their clothes to the forefront of his fans’ minds, making them cool for young people.”