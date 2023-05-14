Manchester City will receive Real Madrid for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Manchester City are going through the best moment of the season. Not only did they manage to be leaders of the Premier League with a four-points difference over Arsenal (and having one less game), but also the results also accompany them in the UEFA Champions League.

In the game of the first leg, they obtained a creditable 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in a difficult stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu. Now they have the chance to get their ticket to the final in their own home. On the “Merengues” side, they know that the result of the first leg is not good, but they are confident that they can win the series based on the experience they have in these instances.

When will Manchester City vs Real Madrid be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England will take place this Wednesday, May 17 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid

This game for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid can be watched in the United States on Fubo and Paramount +. Other options: CBS, SiriusXM FC, VIX+, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA.