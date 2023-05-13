Manchester City are still chasing the Triple Crown in yet another great season. They are the Premier League leaders with a one-point advantage over Arsenal, but they are also well-positioned to go for the other two titles.

The Citizens are set to host Real Madrid next Wednesday in the Champions League semifinals following a 1-1 tie at Santiago Bernabeu. Their other opportunity to lift another trophy is the upcoming FA Cup final vs Manchester United.

They rely on the team to win, although having Erling Haaland makes things way easier for them. The best striker in the world signed with Manchester City prior to this season. However, he had a chance to become a Red Devila while ago via Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer reveals Manchester United could have signed Haaland

The rise of Haaland in the sport has been meteoric. He showed a lot of promise at Salzburg, so Borussia Dortmund decided to get him. They were able to enjoy his goals, although not for as much as they would have wanted because big clubs like Manchester City were already after his services.

It was right before all those moves when Solskjaer said a move to Manchester United was possible. Solskjaer and Haaland not only share the nationality, but the older Norwegian was also the coach of the player in his beginnings. They shared time together at Molde, although the former Red Devil saw a big potential in the striker and decided to call his ex-club to get him for an unbelievably low price.

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I’d got this striker that we had but they didn’t listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn’t sign him”, Solskjaer said in an event according to The Sun. Haaland was only 18 back then, although that mistake is something that they will regret very often specially because he now plays for their town rivals.