Erling Haaland is only 23 years old, but his career has seen him at a young age become the best striker of this current generation, and is on course to being one of the best strikers of all-time.



Haaland has an impressive 235 goals in 284 matches for the 7 clubs he has played for. Now at Manchester City, Haaland continues his goalscoring ways with 28 in 31 matches this season and a total of 80 goals in 84 games for Manchester City.



Another player who knows a thing about scoring is Inter Miami’s and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has 729 goals in 902 matches at the club level. When asked by Ian Cheeseman of Sky Sports, Haaland had no problem placing Messi in his rightful place in soccer history.



Haaland states that Messi is the GOAT



In his interview with Cheeseman, Haaland stated, “Lionel Messi is the best player that has ever played football. Maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best.”



At 36 and entering the final stages of his career, Messi is closer to the end, but he’s not going out with a whimper, in MLS, Messi already has 3 goals in 3 games for Inter Miami and the season has just kicked off.



In the summer Messi plans to make it double or nothing with Argentina as the world champions look to defend their Copa America crown in the United States.