The UEFA Champions League will undergo a facelift ahead of the 2024/25 European season. The changes are designed to eliminate many games that may not mean anything and increase competition.



The new format has been named the “Swiss” system and will have 36 teams in its initial group stage, a four-team increase, which will participate in a league stage.



The 36 clubs will be split into four groups of nine and every club will face two teams from the other pots. After eight matches, the top eight teams will go to the round of 16, while spots 9-24 will compete in a play-off round to fill out the remaining teams. While the losers of the play-off games go to the Europa League.



What happens after the league round of the UCL?

After the play-off and league round teams are set, the knockout rounds will proceed as the current format does.

To simplify: