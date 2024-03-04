Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez put on a show on Saturday to help Inter Miami claim a memorable 5-0 win over Orlando City in the Florida derby. Unsurprisingly, the Herons’ social media team didn’t hesitate to mock the state rivals on the Internet.

“3 points, 0rlando, 5 goals,” the club’s official account wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with a reference to the city’s original area code (305) and the goalless performance by the rivals at Chase Stadium.

That was the only post mocking the rivals though, with the Inter Miami stars avoiding to create controversy on social media. Both Messi and Suarez, for instance, just celebrated the win without making references to the opponents.

“Great game by all and victory in the derby!,” Messi wrote on Instagram; with Suarez posting “Great night at home!” after the duo scored a brace each. Robert Taylor scored the other goal in the match for the comfortable 5-0 win.

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami’s incredible performance in the derby

“It was a complete performance because we played a great game. We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity today because Orlando demand it – a lot of bodies crashing, waiting in the back for the counter,” Messi told Portland Timbers legend and MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri, via the league’s website.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted the Herons may have been ‘lucky’ to get the first goal, which paved the way for the commanding victory. From then on, everything went perfect for the home side.

One of the biggest storylines about the match was the end of Suarez’s goalless streak, with the Uruguayan ending his drought to score his first official double in an Inter Miami uniform.

“I’m really happy for him for scoring. Still, we weren’t worried at all,” Messi said of Suarez. “I think Luis, what he’s capable of doing, everybody knows [what he can do]. It’s like that. When you least expect it, he wins the game for you with the goals and the assists. We’re doing well, we’re enjoying, we’re growing. Today it was important to get the win, to stay on this path of growth. And honestly, it makes us stronger for everything that is yet to come.”

2024 has plenty in store for Inter Miami, with multiple competition including MLS, US Open Cup, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup. The primary goal seems to be to make the playoffs after missing the postseason last year, but the club dreams big in the other tournaments as well.

“We’re aware of the team we’ve put together to try to fight for MLS [Cup],” Messi added. “We know it’s a long road and this is just starting, but the reality is that we’re well aware that we have a group that can fight and we’re going to go for it.”

The Herons started the season on the right foot, which is important considering the packed schedule ahead and the international fixtures that will make Messi and other miss club games this year.