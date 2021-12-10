The Italian soccer agent has revealed where his client Erling Haaland could land next. Here is what Raiola had to say about one of world soccer’s best forwards.

Erling Haaland is a wanted man, and has been for quite some time now, the Norwegian international has been nothing short of sensational in his short career. Haaland’s numbers are freighting for an opposing defender, in his career Haaland has scored 143 goals in 183 games for 4 clubs. At the national team level in only 15 games for Norway, Haaland has 12 goals.

To say he is not the best forward in the world is an understatement, Haaland has a value of well over $200 million on the transfer market and at only 21 his ceiling has yet to be reached. Now Haaland’s agent, famed soccer agent Mino Raiola spoke to Sport1 and has mentioned which clubs will be his clients most likely landing spot.

One club in question is not on the table according to Raiola and that is Manchester United, "City have won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than [Manchester] United.” alluding that Manchester United look off the table. Here are the other 4 destinations for Erling Haaland.

Where Erling Haaland could end up in the summer according to Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola revealed that the most likely summer destinations for Erling Haaland are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, where his father played. "Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to… When we moved to Borussia Dortmund, we all knew this step would come.”

Raiola continued with, “Maybe this summer, maybe the following summer. But there is a great possibility that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. We will tell the club what our idea is and they will tell us theirs, but no decision will be made in winter.”

Borussia Dortmund are still alive in Europe as they will play in the Europa League and are only 4 points back of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.