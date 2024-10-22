Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Esteghlal and Al-Nassr will face against each other for the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Here’s your complete guide to the matchup, including key venue information and how to watch the game live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it online in your country.
Al Nassr have firmly established themselves as top contenders for the title, bouncing back from a shaky start. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al–Shorta, they found their rhythm with a convincing victory over Al-Rayyan on Matchday 2.
Their next challenge for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is Esteghlal, who have earned 3 points from their first two matches. The Persian club promises to be a formidable opponent, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.
Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, MNC Soccer, Channel K-Vision
International: Onefootball, Triller TV+
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, Canal+ Netherlands
Portugal: Channel 11
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
USA: Paramount+