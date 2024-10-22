Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Esteghlal will face off against Al-Nassr in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al Nassr have firmly established themselves as top contenders for the title, bouncing back from a shaky start. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al–Shorta, they found their rhythm with a convincing victory over Al-Rayyan on Matchday 2.

Their next challenge for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is Esteghlal, who have earned 3 points from their first two matches. The Persian club promises to be a formidable opponent, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, MNC Soccer, Channel K-Vision

International: Onefootball, Triller TV+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, Canal+ Netherlands

Portugal: Channel 11

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

USA: Paramount+