AFC Champions League

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Esteghlal will face off against Al-Nassr in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© IMAGO / AFLOSPORTCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Esteghlal and Al-Nassr will face against each other for the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. Here’s your complete guide to the matchup, including key venue information and how to watch the game live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it online in your country.

[Watch Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr live in the USA on Paramount+]

Al Nassr have firmly established themselves as top contenders for the title, bouncing back from a shaky start. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against AlShorta, they found their rhythm with a convincing victory over Al-Rayyan on Matchday 2.

Their next challenge for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is Esteghlal, who have earned 3 points from their first two matches. The Persian club promises to be a formidable opponent, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, MNC Soccer, Channel K-Vision

International: Onefootball, Triller TV+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, Canal+ Netherlands

Portugal: Channel 11

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

USA: Paramount+

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

