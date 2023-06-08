The 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday was a double-whammy for Rocco Commisso. The Fiorentina team he owns lost 2-1 to Premier League team West Ham, and their players had to endure tense situations caused by angry spectators.

With a minute remaining in regulation, Jarrod Bowen scored the game-winning goal for the Hammers, giving them their first major trophy since 1980 and their first European victory since 1965. There was resentment on Viola’s side for the way they lost, particularly from Commisso, who had a bone to pick with Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande.

After having a goal disallowed for offside, striker Luka Jovic’s nose was fractured and he had to be substituted at halftime. What is more, West Ham supporters threw plastic flying objects, leaving Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi with head wounds and blood on the field.

What did Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso say after defeat to West Ham?

The Italian club’s president, visibly upset by the loss, said the final score was unfair and disclosed he had discussed the matter with the Premier League’s executive director, Richard Masters. After the game, Commisso addressed the Italian press.

“What should I say? I expected a victory. But there were cases where the referee should have done better. [Luka] Jovic came out with a broken nose, Biraghi with a cut on his head.

“I spoke to the Premier League president, telling him they are all animals for how they treated our footballers. The defeat is not fair. We could have won 3-0, I am sorry for the fans who deserved more,” he told the reporters.