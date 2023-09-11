Neither Messi nor Ronaldo: The highest-rated player on FC24 next to Mbappe, Haaland

The moment we’ve been waiting for is just around the corner. EA Sports FC 24 launches this month, and fans already know who are the highest-rated players in the game that will replace the FIFA saga.

For the first time since FIFA 07, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have the best rating on the game. It isn’t exactly a surprise, since both are in the final years of their fantastic careers.

The Argentine star left Europe for MLS side Inter Miami, while the Portuguese striker made a game-changing move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in January. Therefore, FC24 will have another player next to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as the top-rated star.

EA Sports FC24 ratings: Mbappe, Haaland, De Bruyne lead the ranking

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-rated player on EA Sports FC 24 alongside Mbappe and Haaland with 91. Messi has 90, while Ronaldo’s rating has yet to be officially revealed.

When was the last time Messi and Ronaldo had the same rating?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have the same rating since FIFA 19, when they were given 94.

When is EA Sports FC24 coming out?

EA Sports FC24 will be launched worldwide on Friday, September 29, 2023.