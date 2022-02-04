Everton and Brentford will clash off on Saturday at Goodison Park in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Everton vs Brentford: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 FA Cup in the US and Canada

Everton will welcome Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Football Association Challenge Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. Surprisingly, Brentford are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Everton have grabbed a win seven times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

These sides have not had a match in the FA Cup so far. Their most recent game was played on November 28, 2021, and it ended in a tight 1-0 win for the Bees. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition, in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Everton vs Brentford: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton vs Brentford: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Everton vs Brentford: Storylines

Everton earned their spot in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup after beating Hull City 3-2 away at the MKM Stadium in Hull. Meanwhile, Brentford set up a meeting with their fellow Premier League side in the FA Cup Fourth Round after triumphing over Port Vale 4-1 also away.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 10, 1936, and Brentford won 1-2 in the old League Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fifth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Everton vs Brentford in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Everton and Brentford, to be played on Saturday at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet.ca.

Everton vs Brentford: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Everton. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them +100 odds to go through to the next stage. The guests Brentford, meanwhile, have a +270 odds to cause an upset and knock the Toffees out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Everton +100 Tie +200 Brentford +270

* Odds via FanDuel