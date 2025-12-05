Where to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off with Sporting CP in the Matchday 13 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Sporting and Benfica are set for one of the Primeira Liga’s marquee showdowns, a rivalry tilt loaded with high stakes as both sides chase Porto in a tightening title race. Sporting rolls in riding the momentum of a dominant 4–0 win over Estrela Amadora that kept them within three points of the summit.

Meanwhile, Benfica grind in after a hard-earned victory against Nacional to stay six points off the top. With both contenders desperate to keep pressure on the league leaders—and ready to pounce if Porto slips—this matchup promises the intensity and urgency worthy of Portugal’s biggest rivalry.

When will the Benfica vs Sporting CP match be played?

Benfica will take on Sporting CP in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Friday, December 5, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Leandro Barreiro of Benfica – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Benfica vs Sporting CP: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Sporting CP in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Sporting CP in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, GolTV, DirecTV Stream.