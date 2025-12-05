2025 MLS Cup final prize money: How much do the champions get?

The road to the 2025 MLS Cup final has been paved with drama, unforgettable goals, and tactical masterstrokes. Beyond the glory of lifting the trophy, there’s another prize waiting, one that carries as much weight for clubs as the honor of victory itself.

Every season, the league’s champions earn more than just bragging rights. While fans celebrate late-night goals and standout performances, the financial stakes quietly underscore the significance of each knockout match and strategic decision along the way.

For clubs navigating budgets, salaries and future signings, that final reward can make a tangible difference. It’s a reminder that in the MLS, winning the Cup is not just a story of talent on the pitch, but also of strategic gains off it.

How much do MLS Cup champions really take home?

Based on the most recent official playoff payout structure, the team that wins the 2025 MLS Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will take home $150,000. These amounts are awarded exclusively to clubs that reach the final stage of the postseason, as Marca reported.

MLS Cup Trophy is displayed during a press conference ahead of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final. (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Beyond the final itself, MLS also rewards teams that advance through earlier playoff rounds. The Conference Finals losers receive $100,000, while the teams eliminated in the Conference Semifinals collect $47,500 each.

In total, the league distributes close to $1 million in playoff prize money across all qualified franchises. This payout system reinforces the financial importance of every postseason round, where each victory not only brings teams closer to the trophy but also increases their economic return at the end of the season.

The financial impact of winning the MLS Cup

Winning the MLS Cup goes far beyond the celebration on the field. The prize money attached to the title gives clubs an immediate financial boost that can directly influence decisions for the following season, from roster planning to strategic investments.

For many franchises, especially those still shaping their long-term projects, this extra revenue can be a key tool to stay competitive. It can help retain core players, pursue new signings, and cover the rising operational demands of a deep playoff run.

The impact also extends to the business side of the organization. Being crowned MLS champion raises a club’s profile across the league, strengthens its commercial appeal, and increases exposure in both domestic and international markets.